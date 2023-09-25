NDP says Speaker should resign after honouring man who fought for Nazis

NDP House leader Peter Julian is calling on House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to step down after he invited a man who fought for the Nazis to attend a speech by the Ukrainian president.

Apologizing in the House today, Rota says he alone was responsible for inviting and recognizing Yaroslav Hunka, who fought for the First Ukrainian Division.

Government House leader Karina Gould called the move, which had prompted a standing ovation from MPs in the House of Commons, “deeply embarrassing” and is seeking to strike it from the record.