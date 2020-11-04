NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh rises during question period in the House of Commons Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in Ottawa. Singh says his party will propose Thursday a motion to impose a new tax on wealthy people and those who made massive profits during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh rises during question period in the House of Commons Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in Ottawa. Singh says his party will propose Thursday a motion to impose a new tax on wealthy people and those who made massive profits during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

NDP to put wealth tax for pandemic expenses on Commons agenda: Singh

NDP will propose the new tax on its first ‘opposition day’ of the new session of Parliament

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will use an upcoming chance to set the agenda in the House of Commons to push for a new tax on wealthy people and those who made massive profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Singh says people are worried about the cost of the pandemic because they don’t want to carry the burden of increasing public debt.

He says those who have fortunes of over $20 million and those who have profited from the pandemic need to pay their fair share to fund health care and housing programs and to provide Canadians a guaranteed livable income.

The NDP will propose the new tax on its first “opposition day” of the new session of Parliament on Thursday.

Singh says Liberal and Conservatives governments have both cut programs that support the most vulnerable, which left Canadians unprepared for the pandemic.

He says his proposed wealth tax and a tax on excess profits would give the government new revenue to invest in social programs that will help Canada recover.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Federal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ponoka RCMP arrest Red Deer woman for truck theft
Next story
Push to relax drug laws gains big victories on state ballots

Just Posted

Sona, Steven Bedford’s dog, was deemed vicious and an enclosure had to be built oh the property for her to be outside. (Photo Courtesy of Steven Bedford’s Facebook)
Town of Sylvan Lake’s Animal Control Bylaw, communication under fire

“They have responded to my emails but they have not once answered my questions,” Steven Bedford says

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday afternoon the increasing active cases in the province are troubling . File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
COVID-19 active cases up for central zone

Province provides update

Cole Muir fights for control over the puck deep in Vipers territory in the home opener on Oct. 30. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake Wranglers fall in season opener

The Wranglers lost the first two games of the season to the Red Deer Vipers

Remembrance Day this year is sure to be unlike any many of us are used to.
Sylvan Lake’s Remembrance Day service to be live streamed

The Sylvan Lake Legion is also hosting a poppy drive-thru on Nov. 7

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers unavailable Monday

Alberta to provide an update Tuesday afternoon

Election workers count absentee ballots into the early morning, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Milwaukee at a central counting facility. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
VIDEO: There’s no winner in the U.S. presidential race. That’s OK

The delay doesn’t signify a positive for one side or the other

The geospatial map on alberta.ca was reporting 22 active cases in Ponoka (East Ponoka County) on Nov. 4, 2020, when on the “Local geographic area” setting . (Image: alberta.ca)
Ponoka councils discuss confusion over COVID-19 case numbers

Town says mandatory mask bylaw would be ‘premature’ until numbers better understood

file photo
Wetaskiwin RCMP execute search warrant: Large police presence in Millet

Heavy police presence was in Millet the evening of Nov. 3, 2020.

This undated photo provided by Caltech shows a STARE2 station made by radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, astronomers say they used this system and a Canadian observatory to trace an April 2020 fast cosmic radio burst to our own galaxy and a type of powerful energetic young star called a magnetar. (Caltech via AP)
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth

Police are investigating two incidents from early Monday morning. Black Press file photo.
Ponoka RCMP arrest Red Deer woman for truck theft

Vehicle located on Oct. 30

Voters fill out their ballots at American Legion Post 1 on Election Day in Tulsa, Okla. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mike Simons/Tulsa World
Canada faces political, economic instability after uncertain U.S election result

For Americans voting in Canada, the delay was also frustrating

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
How to combat COVID fatigue: experts say clear messaging, safe social options needed

Just a small minority of Canadians skirting the rules due to COVID fatigue could be detrimental

Dwayne Buckle on Hightway 1 en-route from Red Deer to Port Hardy. (Submitted photo) The long road ahead. (Dwayne Buckle photo)
Alberta man walking over 1,000 km through B.C. to honour family lost to cancer

“I’ll do anything I can to get a cure for this disease. If I had to walk to the moon, I would.”

Alberta Progressive Conservative leader Jason Kenney, left, walks with former interim leader Ric McIver at the Federal Building in Edmonton, Monday, March 20, 2017. The Alberta government has introduced legislation to bring in toll roads and bridges, but just for new projects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan
Alberta government introduces legislation to levy tolls on new roads, bridges

Revenue collected from the tolls would have to be used for the cost of the new road or bridge

Most Read