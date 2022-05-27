Nearly $100,000 in federal funding set to revitalize The Launch at Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake is one of 30 recipients receiving a boost to improve tourism experiences in Alberta

The Launch at Sylvan Lake will be receiving $99,999 in federal grants to improve tourism experiences in Alberta. The upgrade is estimated to complete by October.

The allocation announced on May 24 aims to revitalize the interior and exterior of the main launch building at the Sylvan Lake Marina to improve functionality, appearance and patio gathering spaces.

In an effort to avoid congestion in the boat launch area, the business created additional boat staging space for people to prepare before heading to the lake. The building was also repainted and windows replaced.

“We believe that this grant supports the town with tourism activity in the area and the neighbouring businesses impacted by tourism. It creates jobs for summer students and all the work done was with local contractors,” said The Launch chief financial officer Serena Reid. “We’ve done significant improvements to the building and the property.”

The entire upgrade consists of about 30 smaller projects. Part of the work eligible under the grant delivered by the Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) department is complete.

The business serves tourists from communities including Red Deer, Stettler, Rocky Mountain House, Innisfail, Calgary and Edmonton among others.

Federal government has announced an investment of $17.5 million to support the province’s tourism sector.

The investment is expected to help create or maintain 4,332 tourism jobs in the province, attract more than 2.1 million domestic and international visitors and position Alberta’s economy for long-term growth, states the Government of Canada website.