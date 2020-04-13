Nearly 5.4 million receiving emergency federal aid as requests climb

Government has received 5.97 million claims for financial help since the crisis began

OTTAWA — The federal government says nearly 5.4 million Canadians are now receiving emergency aid to replace incomes lost due to COVID-19.

The figures this morning show 5.38 million applications have been processed since March 15, a figure that includes people who were previously on employment insurance before being moved over to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

During the first week it was available, there were just under 3.5 million claims for the $2,000-a-month benefit, including nearly 172,000 over the past two days.

In all, the government has received 5.97 million claims for financial help since the crisis began about one month ago.

More help is to arrive next week in the form of a new loan program to help eligible small businesses cover costs.

And more federal aid from a 75-per-cent wage subsidy program, approved by Parliament on Saturday, will be available by early May.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre is calling on the government to rejig the credit program that runs through banks and credit unions to increase the value of loans and allow small businesses to use it to pay wages.

He says that would help companies pay workers now instead of waiting a few weeks for the wage-subsidy program to pay out.

When the government is able to pay the subsidy to eligible businesses, Poilievre is proposing that companies take the first tranche to pay off the increased loans.

The Opposition Conservatives are also calling on the Trudeau Liberals to come up with a plan specifically to help the nation’s restaurant, hospitality and tourism sectors.

Many of those businesses were either among the first to close due to public health concerns related to COVID-19, or have seen dramatic declines as consumer spending drops.

A handful of Conservative critics say in a statement this morning that the government must give these businesses the tools to open their doors again, and to retain workers through the pandemic, especially in areas with historically high unemployment.

Among the ideas being proposed are temporarily allowing owner-operators to qualify for the federal wage-subsidy program as well as refunding a year’s worth of GST remittances to small businesses.

A report last week by the parliamentary budget officer estimated that refunding federal sales tax to small businesses would cost Ottawa’s coffers about $12.9 billion

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ponoka chamber hosts teleconference on COVID-19 response
Next story
Farmers, food processors to get federal funds to help foreign workers isolate

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Sobeys partners with fire department to deliver groceries during pandemic

Sylvan Lake Fire Department is delivering groceries to seniors two days a week

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce launches app, connects businesses to residents and visitors

The Sylvan Lake Town App launched on the app store April 1, along with a gift card giveaway

Alberta confirms 82 cases Sunday, four additional deaths

72 cases in central zone

Are you letting your hair grow out? Central Albertans share their stories

One Red Deer salon owner helping clients over video

Alberta has 49 new Covid-19 cases

Seven more fatalities in Alberta

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Nearly 5.4 million receiving emergency federal aid as requests climb

Government has received 5.97 million claims for financial help since the crisis began

Long-term care home deaths expected to rise: Tam

Virus in care homes has been at the root of half of the more than 700 deaths across Canada

Farmers, food processors to get federal funds to help foreign workers isolate

$50 million announced Monday

Ponoka chamber hosts teleconference on COVID-19 response

Three levels of government represented

Suspicious death near Maskwacis

Man found just east of Hwy. 2A lying on a road

COVID-19 world update: “Lockdown light” in one area of Italy; Russia prepares for worst

Comprehensive world coronavirus news update.

News that deal to cut global oil production has been finalized is welcomed in Canada

Bringing stability to global oil markets

Countries facing pressure to loosen virus restrictions

Pope Francis called for global solidarity

Most Read