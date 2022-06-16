Never too old: Wetaskiwin seniors enjoy bike rally at Peace Hills Lodge

Volunteer musicians play at the Peace Hills Lodge bike rally event on June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)Volunteer musicians play at the Peace Hills Lodge bike rally event on June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)
Peace Hills Lodge resident Marie Muraca finds a bike to match her walker on June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)Peace Hills Lodge resident Marie Muraca finds a bike to match her walker on June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)
Wetaskiwin seniors enjoy bike rally at Peace Hills Lodge June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)Wetaskiwin seniors enjoy bike rally at Peace Hills Lodge June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)
Peace Hills Lodge resident Alice Burkhardt poses with a yellow bike at the bike rally June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)Peace Hills Lodge resident Alice Burkhardt poses with a yellow bike at the bike rally June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)
Wetaskiwin seniors enjoy bike rally at Peace Hills Lodge June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)Wetaskiwin seniors enjoy bike rally at Peace Hills Lodge June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)
Wetaskiwin seniors enjoy bike rally at Peace Hills Lodge June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)Wetaskiwin seniors enjoy bike rally at Peace Hills Lodge June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)
Peace Hills Lodge resident Marie Muraca finds a bike to match her walker on June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)Peace Hills Lodge resident Marie Muraca finds a bike to match her walker on June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)
Wetaskiwin seniors enjoy bike rally at Peace Hills Lodge June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)Wetaskiwin seniors enjoy bike rally at Peace Hills Lodge June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)

Seniors enjoyed a bike rally at Peace Hills Lodge the evening of June 13.

Bikers from all over central Alberta and bike group Urban Bulldogs Against Kids Abuse (UBAKA) attended the senior living facility and joined the residents for some BBQ and music performed by local volunteer musicians.

UBAKA is a bike group that works to empower children affected by abuse including attending court with them, taking them for rides and showing support for the kids.

Maintenance worker at Peace Hills Lodge and member of UBAKA Jeff Woolley says that the bikers love coming out and hanging out with the seniors for the annual bike rally.

For Woolley getting to spend the evening showing the bikes to the seniors is extra special.

“I love these people, everybody here is like family.”

He says that some of the seniors get very excited to see the bikes, especially since some of them were avid riders in their youth.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Key ‘Freedom Convoy’ figure pleads guilty to counselling mischief, released from jail
Next story
Sylvan Lake to raise awareness around pollutants in stormwater systems

Just Posted

(File photos)
Sylvan Lake to raise awareness around pollutants in stormwater systems

Members of the Sylvan Lake Fire Department, from left, Chief Cliff Brausen, David Walker, Matt Downey, Richard Mach and Deputy Chief Steve Scanland. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Members of Sylvan Lake fire department recognized for 12 years of service

There are now 15,384 active cases of the virus in Alberta, to go along with 500,756 recovered cases. (Black Press file photo)
Alberta reports nearly 100 fewer people now in hospital with COVID

Brady Durkin won the Maple Leaf Junior Tournament held on May 22 and 23. He competed 28 boys 13 and 14 years of age. Submitted photo
Sylvan Lake teen prepares for world junior golf tournament