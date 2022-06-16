Never too old: Wetaskiwin seniors enjoy bike rally at Peace Hills Lodge

Volunteer musicians play at the Peace Hills Lodge bike rally event on June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Peace Hills Lodge resident Marie Muraca finds a bike to match her walker on June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Wetaskiwin seniors enjoy bike rally at Peace Hills Lodge June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Peace Hills Lodge resident Alice Burkhardt poses with a yellow bike at the bike rally June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Wetaskiwin seniors enjoy bike rally at Peace Hills Lodge June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Wetaskiwin seniors enjoy bike rally at Peace Hills Lodge June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Peace Hills Lodge resident Marie Muraca finds a bike to match her walker on June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Wetaskiwin seniors enjoy bike rally at Peace Hills Lodge June 13, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)

Seniors enjoyed a bike rally at Peace Hills Lodge the evening of June 13.

Bikers from all over central Alberta and bike group Urban Bulldogs Against Kids Abuse (UBAKA) attended the senior living facility and joined the residents for some BBQ and music performed by local volunteer musicians.

UBAKA is a bike group that works to empower children affected by abuse including attending court with them, taking them for rides and showing support for the kids.

Maintenance worker at Peace Hills Lodge and member of UBAKA Jeff Woolley says that the bikers love coming out and hanging out with the seniors for the annual bike rally.

For Woolley getting to spend the evening showing the bikes to the seniors is extra special.

“I love these people, everybody here is like family.”

He says that some of the seniors get very excited to see the bikes, especially since some of them were avid riders in their youth.



