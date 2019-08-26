Randall Hopley. File photo

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

A parole board has recommended a criminal charge of failing to comply with supervision orders for the man convicted of abducting a three-year-old boy from his home in Sparwood.

Randall Hopley served almost five years for abduction and breaking and entering but was released last November under a long-term supervision order to a residential facility in the Lower Mainland.

A board decision released Monday says police received information a month after Hopley’s release that he allegedly sent a letter to a high-profile sex offender on supervision suggesting a relationship, offering the offender gifts and a cellphone so they could discuss previous criminal matters.

In June, the decision says Hopley acted threateningly towards a parole supervisor and when officers were sent to pick him up he resisted arrest.

Hopley abducted the boy in September 2011 and returned him unharmed a few days later.

He was under numerous release conditions including that he stay away from children under 16 and keep the peace.

The Parole Board of Canada decision dated Aug. 16 says it appears Hopley’s risk is unmanageable and recommends the Crown charge Hopley with breaching his conditions.

Dan McLaughlin of the B.C. prosecution service said it generally doesn’t comment on charges that may be under investigation or charge assessment.

The decision says Hopley, 54, hasn’t developed significant insight into his risks, particularly his sexual risk factors.

“When you were provided with information you did not agree with, you lost control of your emotions, deflected responsibility from yourself to your former parole supervisor and behaved in a threatening and obstructive manner. When police came to your door, you resisted.”

READ MORE: B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, six months after release

The decision says Hopley hasn’t accepted responsibility for the circumstances for his previous parole suspensions and has no insight into his sexually deviant or high-risk behaviour.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
Sylvan Lake area placed under frost advisory
Next story
No sign that Canadian killed at his Mexico home was in danger, friend says

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake area placed under frost advisory

Environment Canada says the temperature in the area will approach zero by Tuesday morning, Aug. 27.

Sylvan Lake athlete claims bronze at Alberta Masters Games

Trevor Pratt finished on the podium in tomahawk throwing in Rocky Mountain House on Aug. 23

Sylvan Lake moves forward with Pogadl Park with outline plan

Phase One of the sports park is planned to begin construction next year

Sylvan Lake Temperature in Summer and Winter

The SLWSS is submitting columns all summer about the lake and it’s general health

Sylvan Lake author’s book becoming a TV movie

The film adaptation of Coming Home to You has been shooting in Newmarket, Ont. throughout August

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Charges laid after paintball shooting at Alberta safe drug site

A suspect was arrested and a paintball gun seized at a home in Lethbridge

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

Buccaneers lose AFL Final to Calgary Wolf Pack 30-24

Central Alberta hoping to return strong core in 2020

Motorcyclist killed in collision with mini van on Hwy. 20

Fatality near Rimbey

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

Canada offers $15M, water bombers on top of G7 help to fight Amazon wildfires

The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil

Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Support for democracy increased over time

WATCH: Enhanced Emergency Department opens at Lacombe Hospital

$3.1 million facility jointly funded by AHS, Lacombe Health Trust

Most Read