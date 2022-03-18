A blockade set up by protesters against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions is seen on the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing near Coutts, Alta., on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. RCMP have laid additional charges against two people related to the blockade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A blockade set up by protesters against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions is seen on the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing near Coutts, Alta., on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. RCMP have laid additional charges against two people related to the blockade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

New charges against 2 people in Alberta border blockade

The new charges are in addition to those already laid against 13 people

RCMP say they have laid additional charges related to an almost three-week protest at Alberta’s main U.S. border crossing at Coutts.

Joanne Person, who is 62 and from Coutts, had already been charged with mischief and possession of a weapon.

She now faces an additional count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

A pickup truck drove through the blockade on Feb. 1 and headed toward oncoming traffic before becoming part of a head-on collision.

Mounties have also charged James Edward Sowery, 36 and from Flagstaff County, with assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after a large commercial vehicle drove at officers who had to run out of the way to avoid being hit.

The new charges are in addition to those already laid against 13 people after police found a cache of long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in three trailers on Feb. 14.

Person and Sowery are to appear in court March 28.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Canadians cutting back spending on groceries, restaurants as inflation rises: poll
Next story
Two years in, no moving on from COVID-19 for Canada’s exhausted health-care workers

Just Posted

Norway rats like this one are traditionally the most common rat found in Alberta. But roof rats, mostly from B.C., are also appearing more often. (Photo contributed)
Hitchhiking rat found in Red Deer

(COVID-19 graphic from Black Press News Services)
New COVID-19 cases rising but hospitalizations still falling

Eckville and District Historical Society has applied to the Town of Eckville to have the town’s first hospital building designated as a Municipal Historic Resource. Submitted photo
Eckville’s first hospital to serve as museum, preserve local heritage

From left Joshua Odjick, Phillip Lewitski, and Avery Winters-Anthony in Wildhood. Submitted photo
Independent films return to Sylvan Lake with revival of film society