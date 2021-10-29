New councillor aims to make town ‘best community in Canada’

A local businesswoman and an avid community supporter, Kjeryn Dakin is the newest face among five incumbents on council, and receiving the highest number of votes Oct. 18.

“I am so blown away by the support I received. Thank you Sylvan Lake for voting me in with the most votes,” said Dakin, adding, “My motivation running for council was simply, I always want to be in the best possible position to genuinely help people. I know that being on the council will give me the ability to help our community on a whole new level.”

Dakin, the owner of three businesses on Lakeshore Drive, decided to step into municipal politics this term. She is motivated to improve the quality of life for town residents. The 35-year-old has sat on numerous boards in town and has served as a director for boards in municipalities since she was 21.

Having been elected to council, Dakin said, “Specifically, I hope to listen to our community and make changes where they want. Some important things that were brought up included the seniors busing issue, the utility taxes getting reviewed, finding access to water for dogs, redeveloping the waterpark land, and helping Lakers have an easier time navigating and working with the town office.”

Dakin welcomes residents to reach out with any suggestions or concerns to guide improvements and make Sylvan Lake a community of choice. She can be reached at sylvanlake@kjeryndakin.com.

“I am looking forward to working with the phenomenal group of people that got voted in. I think we are in a unique position where Sylvan Lake has a group of people who are voted in who will work well together, who are accessible, and are bubbling over with love for our Town. I can’t wait to see what we can do together.

“I want you to know that I am available. I want to hear your frustrations and your joys. I want to make Sylvan Lake be the best community in Canada to live in. From taxes to quality of life, I’m ready to achieve this goal. I can’t wait to see where we stand four years from now!” concluded Dakin.

