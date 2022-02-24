New COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall

682 new COVID cases and two deaths reported in Alberta on Thursday

Alberta identified 682 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as case numbers continued to fall.

There are now 10,626 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 509,275 recovered cases.

Two more deaths, including one in central zone, were reported. The province’s death toll is now 3,885, including 489 in central zone.

Provincially, there are 1,357 people currently in hospital with COVID-19, including 92 who have been admitted into intensive care units.

Over the last week, 28 per cent of new non-ICU admissions were incidental cases. COVID-19 is the primary case or a contributing cause of admissions in 69.4 per cent of cases. The remaining 2.6 per cent are undetermined.

For ICU, 14 per cent of cases were incidental and 86 per cent of new admissions were due to COVID.

In the central zone, there are 148 hospitalizations, including five in the ICU as of Thursday.

There are 1,413 active cases in Alberta Health Services’ central zone, including 331 in Red Deer. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Red Deer has reported 13,280, including 12.855 recovered cases and 94 deaths.

Meanwhile, Red Deer County has 116 active cases, Sylvan Lake has 50, Lacombe County has 38, Olds has 56, Mountain View County has 40, Clearwater County has 46, the City of Lacombe has 40 and Stettler County has 37.

The City of Camrose has 66, Kneehill County has 33, Drumheller had 27 and Camrose County has 22.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 203 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 26 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has 17.