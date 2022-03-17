New COVID-19 cases rising but hospitalizations still falling

Six more deaths reported on Thursday to bring provincial toll to 4,019

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Alberta increased again on Thursday although hospitalization numbers are falling.

There were 619 new COVID cases reported on Thursday, 26 more than were reported on Wednesday.

There were 967 people in hospital — down from 989 on Wednesday — for COVID, including 67 — down three — in intensive care.

During the last week, 27.6 per cent of non-intensive care hospital admissions were incidental. COVID was the primary cause or a contributing cause in just under 70 per cent of cases. In ICU, 27.6 per cent of cases were incidental and 72.4 per cent of admissions were due to COVID, said Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Six more deaths, including one in Central zone, were reported on Thursday, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,019.

There were 6,552 active COVID-19 cases — up 103 from Wednesday but down from 6,878 a week ago — in Alberta, according to confirmed lab testing results.

Active COVID cases in Red Deer have fallen by six from a day earlier to 281, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website Wednesday.

Stettler County had 20 active cases, Clearwater County has 60, Mountain View County had 25, Red Deer County had 73, the City of Lacombe had 33, Lacombe County had 22, Olds had 20 and Sylvan Lake had 28.

Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, had 73 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 10 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had six.

The City of Camrose had 39, Kneehill County had eight, Camrose County has nine and Drumheller had 10.