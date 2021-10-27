New COVID-19 cases up and 10 more deaths reported

The number of new cases of COVID-19 has spiked in the last 24 hours.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 645 new cases on Wednesday, up from 442 new cases on Tuesday. The province has 8,733 cases and 310,049 recovered cases.

Ten more people have died, bringing the provincial toll to 3,073.

Alberta now has 810 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 184 in intensive care. Of those in intensive care, 87.5 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. For the 626 patients who are not being treated in the ICU 72.3 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

In the Central zone, there are 1,722 active cases with 168 in hospital and 20 in intensive care. 33,787 people have recovered from the virus in the zone but 355 have died.

City of Red Deer’s active cases continues to fall with 353 reported on Wednesday, down from 370 on Tuesday and 388 on Monday.

With Halloween approaching, Hinshaw urged trick-or-treaters to be cautious.

“If you’re planning on trick-or-treating or handing out candy on Halloween, protect yourself and others from #COVID19AB,” Hinshaw tweeted on Wednesday. “Stay home if you’re feeling unwell, trick-or-treat with only your household & maintain distance when handing out treats.”

Red Deer County has 121 active cases of the virus, Clearwater County has 1118, Lacombe County has 90, the City of Lacombe has 88, Sylvan Lake has 33, Stettler County has 41, Mountain View County has 57 and Olds has 25. Kneehill County has 39, and Town of Drumheller has 33. Camrose County has 29 and City of Camrose 81.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 235 active cases. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 52 and Rimbey (West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County) has 43.

So far, 86.6 per cent of eligible Albertans (age 12 and older) have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 79.4 per cent have been fully vaccinated.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter