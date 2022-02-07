New COVID cases are declining in Alberta: One new death reported in Red Deer

COVID-19 numbers in Red Deer are continuing to drop, with 857 active cases confirmed on Monday.

A similar decline is also seen in provincial COVID cases. In Alberta, 4,618 new cases of the virus were reported over the weekend, according to confirmed lab testing results. This brings the provincial total of active cases to 30,094, — a drop of about 7,000 new cases from the same time last week.

On Friday, there were 2,106 new active cases in the province, on Saturday there were 1,389, and on Sunday 1,123.

Thirty-nine additional deaths were reported in Alberta on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 3,673. One more death was reported in Red Deer Monday, bringing the total death toll to 88 in the city.

Five more people died Central zone over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 453 in total.

Hospitalizations in the province are still going up with 1,542 people in hospital in Alberta with the virus, including 118 in intensive care.

In Central zone, there were 3,490 active COVID cases, with 162 people in hospital and six in intensive care.

Stettler County had 101 active cases, Clearwater County had 95, Mountain View County had 103, Red Deer County had 257, the City of Lacombe had 107, Lacombe County had 131, Olds had 68 and Sylvan Lake had 97.

Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, had 531 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 158 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 43.

The City of Camrose had 154, Kneehill County had 105, Camrose County has 36 and Drumheller had 73.

Coronavirus