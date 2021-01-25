New diagnostic equipment now operational at Sylvan Lake AACS

In August it was announced that Stephen and Jacqueline Wuori donated $850,000 to AACS

Installation of a new digital radiographic X-ray unit at the Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service is now complete and local residents are now benefitting from the new technology.

The new unit reduces the need for patients to travel to larger centres, and improves the speed, accuracy and efficiency of diagnosis and treatment.

Funding for the equipment came from an $850,000 donation from local residents Stephen and Jacqueline Wuori, who partnered with the Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee to coordinate their gift.

“This generous donation from the Wuori family is a testament to the strength and compassion of Albertans,” said Devin Dreeshen, MLA for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake. “I’m impressed when innovative thinkers work together to bring advanced health equipment to our communities, ultimately building a strong and healthy Alberta for years to come.”

“It is truly exciting to see this new equipment go into service for the benefit of the Sylvan Lake community and surrounding area,” says Stephen and Jacqueline Wuori in a statement. “Everything has gone smoothly and we appreciate the co-operative relationship we have had with the Urgent Care Committee and Alberta Health Services.”

Unlike the facility’s previous X-ray machine, the new unit has the ability to perform image stitching, which connects multiple X-ray images together to create one high-resolution image. This is especially beneficial to patients with scoliosis and those in need of orthopedic surgery on a knee or hip, as local and area patients no longer have to travel to Red Deer or Olds.

“This new technology will reduce the time it takes to gather images and send them to a physician for review. That means patients will receive results sooner than with the previous machine,” says Valerie Thompson, Area Director, Lacombe, Ponoka and Red Deer Counties.

“Alberta Health Services is extremely grateful for this generous donation. It isn’t just an investment in healthcare, it’s an investment in the entire community.”

About 900 X-rays are performed monthly at the facility.

“The Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee celebrates this generous financial donation from Stephen and Jacqueline Wuori for the major X-ray upgrade and interior renovation,” says Susan Samson, Chair, Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee. “Our community and surrounding areas will benefit greatly from the Wuoris’ generosity.”

In recognition of mandatory public health measures, a formal grand opening event will not be held. AHS is including pictures with this release for media to use as needed. Included are pictures of the equipment, and Combined Lab and X-Ray Technologist Rebecca Walter demonstrating the machine.

The Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee raises funds and accepts donations for the purchase of medical equipment for the Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service. The service opened in 2018 and offers treatment for urgent, non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.

