New face on Eckville council

A rooted member of the Eckville community with her new position on town council, Jacqueline Palm-Fraser hopes to use her skills and area knowledge to fuel positive change.

Fraser said, “Thank you so much for your support in voting me onto my position. I will do my best for all of you!” She added, “I feel very privileged to have been voted into my position on council. This community is and always has been a very important part of my life. My grandchildren are the fourth generation in my family to have attended the Eckville schools. It is hard for me to imagine a life that does not include this town.”

Aiming to serve the town and its residents, Fraser is motivated by her fondness for the area of Eckville. She has been an active volunteer with local groups.

“It is my love and concern for our community that was a motivating factor running for Town council. Over the years I have participated in the community both informally and formally as a volunteer.

“I look forward to learning as much as I can about municipal politics and offering my skills and talents to contribute in a positive way.

“I personally found the pandemic to be challenging in so many ways; the loss of ‘normalcy,’ the social isolation and loneliness, the divisiveness and negativity that seemed to arise as a result. I’m so looking forward to doing something that contributes to building up the already wonderful community we call home.”

