New immigration pilot will offer residency to some migrant farm-workers in Canada

Meat cutting and processing, and mushroom farming industries rely on seasonal temporary foreign workers

A new three-year immigration experiment that will give migrant workers a path to permanent residency in Canada is getting a thumbs-up from industry but a thumbs-down from migrant rights groups.

Over the last several years, industries such as meat cutting and processing and mushroom farming have relied on seasonal temporary foreign workers due to labour shortages, even though the work is not seasonal.

A new pilot program announced on Friday aims to attract and retain migrant workers by giving them an opportunity to become permanent residents.

Currently, migrant farm workers who come to Canada through the program for seasonal agricultural workers are only given limited-term work permits and do not have a pathway to permanent residency.

Temporary foreign farm workers who are eligible for this new pilot will be able to apply for permanent residency after 12 months and, if they’re approved, will also be allowed to bring their families to Canada.

Industry groups are applauding the new program, which they say is badly needed to address a lack of people available or willing to work on farms and in food-processing plants.

A study by the Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council released last month found farmers across Canada lost $2.9 billion in sales due to unfilled job vacancies. The study also found the situation has improved, thanks to access to migrant workers and new technologies, but Canadian farms and agri-food plants are still dealing with 16,500 vacancies.

Ryan Koeslag, executive vice president of the Canadian Mushroom Growers Association, said Friday he is pleased to see the federal government willing to adapt its immigration policies to benefit certain agriculture producers.

“For the last decade or more, mushroom growers and other farmers, have fought for immigration access for our sector’s farm workers employed in year-round jobs,” said Ryan Koeslag, executive vice president of the Canadian Mushroom Growers Association.

But Chris Ramsaroop, spokesperson for the group Justice for Migrant Workers, said the access to permanent residency will only apply to those who take part in this narrow pilot program and will continue to be unavailable to the thousands of migrant farm-workers who arrive through the seasonal agriculture workers program.

“We’re dividing agricultural workers based on which industries are more deserving than others,” he said, noting migrant workers who have already been working in Canada in meat production or mushroom plants will have easier access to this program than fruit- or vegetable-farm workers.

Ramsaroop says migrant groups continue to call on the government to offer all temporary foreign workers permanent status upon arrival in Canada.

A maximum of 2,750 principal applicants, plus family members, will be accepted for processing each year during the three-year pilot. Applications are to be accepted beginning in 2020.

Teresa Wright, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Naleyeh dies in Somalia extremist attack

Just Posted

Sylvan Laker putt to Alberta Junior Championship title

Carter Graf, 18, topped the scoreboard with one under par at Highwood Golf and Country Club

Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP take down drug ring, uncover guns and grenades

In June, Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP investigated a drug trafficking operation and arrested three

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Chamber hosts annual golf tournament

The annual golf tournament at Meadowlands Golf Club is a fundraiser for the Chamber

Maxime Bernier and PPC says pipelines will be imposed if elected

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, was in Red Deer Thursday

Cold weather, rain impacting Sylvan Lake businesses

A cold spring and wet beginning of summer is taking its toll on businesses in town

Fashion Fridays: 5 summer fashion essentials

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Firefighters perform “high angle” rescue of eight people trapped in elevator

The operation came off without a hitch — no one was injured or needed to be taken to hospital

Canada to compensate 718 gay-purge victims in class-action settlement

The settlement was a cornerstone of a sweeping federal apology delivered in November 2017

Alberta seeks to intervene in B.C.’s appeal to Supreme Court on energy projects

The Alberta government says it has filed a notice of intervention in B.C.’s appeal to the top cour

Chuckwagon driver fined, disqualified after third horse dies at Stampede

Officials said Chad Harden’s actions caused another driver to hit the track’s inner rail

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Alberta’s Jason Kenney tells premiers’ meeting national unity still threatened

Kenney said his province contributes billions of dollars to Canada’s economy but is blocked in by others

Accused in Maskwacis woman’s death has case adjourned

Kyle Littlechild gets some time to find a lawyer

Horse euthanized after injury in Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race

The horse is the second one to die during this week’s Rangeland Derby

Most Read