The Liberal government is planning to introduce long-promised legislation as early as Tuesday to strengthen controls on the sale, licensing and tracing of guns. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

New Liberal bill would tighten controls on sale, licensing of firearms in Canada

Measures are intended to assist police in investigating gun trafficking and other crimes

Gun-sellers would be required to keep records of firearms inventory and sales for at least 20 years under government legislation introduced today.

The proposed measure — part of a wide-ranging firearms bill tabled in the House of Commons — is intended to assist police in investigating gun trafficking and other crimes.

The legislation would also require purchasers of rifles and shotguns to present a valid licence.

The Liberals expect political pushback from the Conservatives, as the bill would repeal measures passed by the previous government.

For instance, it would roll back some automatic authorizations to transport restricted firearms.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has already earmarked more than $327 million over five years and $100 million a year thereafter, to address criminal gun and gang activities.

The Canadian Press

