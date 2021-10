Sylvan Lake’s new mayor and council. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Megan Hanson signing the contract for the new mayor-elect. (Town of Sylvan Lake / YouTube) Sylvan Lake’s new mayor and council. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

In a swearing-in ceremony held Monday afternoon at the Municipal Government Building, Sharon Crooks from Rowanoak Law Office swore in each of the seven members of the 2021-2025 Town of Sylvan Lake mayor and council.

Mayor Megan Hanson, and councillors Kjeryn Dakin, Kendall Kloss, Jas Payne, Graham Parsons, Teresa Rilling, and Tim Mearns were sworn in to office.

The ceremony was live-streamed on the Town’s YouTube channel at youtu.be/JXbUg8LaQhs and is now available to watch on the platform.