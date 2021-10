Two new councillors join four incumbents

Eckville has a new mayor. Colleen Ebden, a 30-year resident of the community, who has sat on council since 2010, beat incumbent Helen Posti, Oct. 18.

From a list of seven council contenders, newcomers Jacqueline Palm-Fraser and Delaney Thoreson will be sworn in along with Karin Engen, Dwayne Meyers, Laurie Phillips, and Kevin See on Oct. 25.

Official results will be declared at noon on Oct. 22.

