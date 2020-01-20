New post-secondary funding model in Alberta tied to performance measures

By 2022, up to 40 per cent of post-secondary funding could be linked to performance

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney shakes hands with Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education after being sworn into office, in Edmonton on Tuesday April 30, 2019. Alberta is launching a new funding model for post-secondary institutions, tying some of the public money to performance measures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta’s new funding model for post-secondary institutions ties some of the money to performance measures.

Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says that starting in April, up to 15 per cent of public funds for the schools will be linked to measures such as enrolment, graduation rates and filling job market needs.

That number is to grow to 40 per cent of funding by 2022.

Nicolaides says the model is being used successfully in the United States, some European countries, and Hong Kong to make post- secondary schools more responsive and effective.

He says the government will be consulting with each of 26 post-secondary schools to set up performance measures for each institution.

He says the approach will not force schools to compete against each other for taxpayer dollars.

The Canadian Press