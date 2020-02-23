In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Canadian medical experts say the country’s already overstretched emergency rooms would find it difficult to cope if a true outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, were to take hold in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File

New presumptive case of novel coronavirus in Toronto, health officials say

The woman went to a north Toronto hospital with an intermittent cough

A woman who arrived in Toronto from China last week has a presumptive case of the novel coronavirus, health officials said Sunday, days after announcing the last of three people previously diagnosed in Ontario had been cleared of the illness.

The woman went to a north Toronto hospital with an intermittent cough after her arrival on Friday, the Health Ministry said in a statement, adding she was tested for the virus, known as COVID-19, before being discharged into self-isolation.

The test came back positive on Sunday, the ministry said, and a further test will be done by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for official confirmation of the diagnosis.

Dr. David Williams, chief medical health officer of Ontario, said people should not be concerned about contracting the coronavirus.

“Because of all the proper protocols and procedures that are in place to contain this virus and exposure to others was limited, I want to assure the public that the risk to Ontarians remains low,” he said.

The ministry said the woman wore a mask throughout her return to Toronto and had limited exposure to others after landing.

Health officials will contact and monitor passengers who were sitting close to the woman on the plane back to Canada, the statement says.

Three people in Ontario had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19, including a married couple in Toronto and a Western University student in London, Ont., after all of them had recently returned from travelling in China.

The province announced Friday that all three had been cleared.

There are six known cases of the illness in British Columbia, most recently a woman in her 30s who returned to the province last week from travel in Iran.

READ MORE: Fraser Health warns some schools of possible COVID-19 exposure

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday the woman’s presumptive case was relatively mild, and a number of her close contacts were already in isolation.

“This one, clearly, is a bit unusual in that the travel to Iran is something new,” Henry told a news conference at the B.C. legislature. “Iran has recently started reporting cases and we’ll be working with our national and international colleagues to better understand where she may have been exposed to this virus prior to her return to Canada.”

Far more Canadians are affected by the virus outside of this country. An outbreak of COVID-19 aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship saw 47 Canadians infected.

The cruise ship was docked in Yokohama, Japan, and placed under quarantine. People who were diagnosed with the illness are being treated at hospitals there, while those without symptoms were flown back to Ontario on Friday, where they’re going through another 14 days of isolation.

READ MORE: Health officials worry as untraceable coronavirus clusters emerge

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Just Posted

West Central Tigers AA Bantams to host Provincials

Tigers second in league

Sylvan Lake businesses satisfied working in town, survey

The Chamber surveyed 100 local businesses and found 82 per cent are satisfied working in Sylvan Lake

UPDATE: Sylvan Lake RCMP on scene at serious, multi vehicle collision

There is no access westbound on Aspelund Road from the intersection.

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce urges for end to rail blockades

Chamber President Keri Pratt urged the MP Blaine Calkins to help bring an end to the disruptions

Sylvan Lakers take a frozen dip for a cause

The annual Polar Bear Dip held during Winterfest is a fundraiser for organizations around town

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Trudeau adopted a more assertive tone Friday, insisting the barricade must come down

Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.

Hereditary Chief Woos said they are ready to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C.

Two goals by Ben King pushes Rebels over Tri-city

7-5 game a high-scoring, runaway according to Rebels forward Chris Douglas

‘Nothing surprises us anymore:’ U.S. border officials find brain in package

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found the brain packed in a glass mason jar in a Canada Post shipment

Eyes on police after Trudeau orders blockades torn down, injunctions enforced

The RCMP in B.C. have sent a letter to the traditional leaders of the Wet’suwet’en Nation

Alberta doctors getting ready for court fight against new pay, benefits deal

United Conservative government says Alberta doctors make more than physicians in other provinces

VIDEO: Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said ‘you are stronger than you know, mate’

Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Prime minister says situation in Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute is ‘unacceptable and untenable’

Most Read