New local school principal aims to enhance student experience

With a lifetime of experience, and a masters degree in the field Educational Leadership, École Mother Teresa School’s new principal Jeff Tuchscherer aspires to help strengthen the school’s support system, hence enhancing student experience.

Tuchscherer officially took over the position of the principal on Aug. 26. He hopes to relay that they are committed to working together while maintaining a safe and caring environment for optimal learning.

Tuchscherer shared, “The first days in this school have been fantastic. Although there are many logistical details to tend to during school start up, I have been making opportunities to be out greeting students and families and introducing myself.

“There is time dedicated every day to walking through classrooms as they are engaged in learning activities which allows me to keep in tune with what students are learning and to help me determine how I can support staff and students.”

Completing his high school graduation from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Tuchscherer pursued his passion to earn a bachelors degree in Education and a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Calgary. He has since spent his entire career of 23 years working with Red Deer Catholic Schools.

“I am entering my sixth year as a principal in the division (Red Deer Catholic Schools) with my previous assignments including Maryview School and Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer,” shared Tuchscherer.

In his free time, the husband for 23 years and a father for nine years enjoys a variety of sports with hockey and football being top of his list. Tuchscherer added that Red Deer Catholic Schools is a fantastic district to be a part of, and he feels blessed to serve students, families and staff division-wide.

“My hope for this community is that we continue to grow in our faith, emulating St. Teresa of Calcutta (our namesake, Mother Teresa) and that the members of our community are safe and successful in all our pursuits,” shared Tuchscherer, adding, “I would like to restate how excited I am to be working with the École Mother Teresa School staff and families as well as our Sylvan Lake community partners.”

