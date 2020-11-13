Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer

New public health measures in place for City of Wetaskiwin

New COVID-19 measures in place as of Nov. 13, 2020.

The City of Wetaskiwin has new COVID-19 public health measures put in place as of Nov.13, 2020. These measures apply to all communities on Alberta Health Services’ enhanced list, also known as purple zones, which includes the City of Wetaskiwin.

The County of Wetaskiwin also has new mandatory health measures.

READ MORE: County of Wetaskiwin is now under enhanced status for COVID-19

As of the province’s Nov. 11, 2020 update, the City of Wetaskiwin has 29 active cases. Wetaskiwin Composite High School is still classified as an outbreak (two to four cases) by the Government of Alberta as well.

New mandatory measures for the City include:

• Restaurants, bars, lounges, and pubs must stop liquor sales by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m. This applies to Class A, B, or C licenses for the duration of Nov.13 to Nov.27, 2020.

• Social and family gatherings, both indoors and outdoors, where people are mixing and mingling are limited to 15 people.

• 50-person limit on indoor and outdoor wedding ceremonies and funeral services.

The City of Wetaskiwin’s mandatory face coverings bylaw continues to be in place. Face coverings are mandatory in all indoor public spaces within the City of Wetaskiwin.

Specific bans that are in place in other areas such as Edmonton are not applicable locally. Because the City of Wetaskiwin is not considered part of the greater Edmonton area the following bans are NOT in place in Wetaskiwin:

• There is no ban on indoor group fitness classes and team sports.

• There is no ban on group singing, dancing, and performing activities.

Individual groups or associations may still choose to cancel out of caution but it is not required in the City of Wetaskiwin.


