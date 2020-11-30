Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, confirmed eight additional virus-deaths Monday afternoon including one in central zone. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, confirmed eight additional virus-deaths Monday afternoon including one in central zone. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

New record: Red Deer at 236 active COVID cases

One more death in central zone reported

Alberta confirmed 1,733 additional COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon with a positivity rate of 8.4 per cent.

The province reported eight additional virus-deaths between Sunday and Monday afternoon including one in central zone. The provincial death toll sits at 541.

Central zone active cases were up Monday at 1,238 from the previous 1,101 cases – an increase of 137. To date, the zone has confirmed 2,868 cases of the virus with 1,614 recoveries.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 33 people in hospital in the local zone (up from the previous 27) of which five people were in intensive care.

Central zone now has 16 virus-deaths.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, said Monday she expects to see the number of cases and hospitalizations to rise over the next several days.

“As we wait for the impact of the restrictions that were announced last week.

“We need to bend the curve and lower the number of active cases now to protect each other and the health system.”

The City of Red Deer sat at 236 active cases – up from the previous 191. That’s an increase of 45 cases.

According to the government’s geospatial mapping on the local geographic area setting, 62 of those cases are in Red Deer north, 131 are in Red Deer east and 43 are in southwest Red Deer (Gaetz Avenue).

In that same setting, east Ponoka County had 37 active cases Monday and Rimbey (West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County) had 24.

Wetaskiwin County (Maskwacis) is reporting 312 active cases.

In the municipality setting, Red Deer County had 71 active cases of COVID-19, Kneehill County had 13, Mountain View County had 18 and Lacombe County had 48.

The Town of Sylvan Lake had 57 active cases, Olds had 21 active cases and Clearwater County sits at 34 active cases.

The City of Lacombe had 39 active cases, while the City of Wetaskiwin had 91.

The County of Stettler sat at 10 active cases Sunday, 28 for Camrose County and 74 active in the City of Camrose.

According to Alberta website, there are six outbreaks in the central zone’s supportive living/home living sites. These include Centennial Centre for Mental Health and Brain Injury in Ponoka and Revera Aspen Lodge in Red Deer.

Other facilities on the outbreak list include Avenue Living Communities office in Red Deer, Olymel, Private Gathering in Ponoka and Pure Fitness in Red Deer.

The City of Red Deer, Red Deer County, Lacombe County, City of Lacombe, Town of Sylvan Lake, Ponoka County, County of Wetaskiwin, City of Wetaskiwin, Clearwater County, Camrose County, the City of Camrose and the Town of Olds and Mountain View County are under an enhanced watch by the province, indicating the communities have a rate of more than 50 active cases per 100,000 people.

In total, 453 people are in hospital with the virus across the province with 96 in intensive care.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 16,454 active cases in the province – an increase of 762 from Sunday’s 15,692.


