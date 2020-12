Alberta confirmed 1,735 COVID-19 cases Monday.

Central zone is at 1,437 active cases up from the previous 1,391. There are 47 people in hospital in the local zone with five people in ICU. To date, 19 people have died in the zone.

Red Deer is at 355 active cases, up from 335 Sunday afternoon.

The province has confirmed 16 additional deaths in the last 24 hours. Death toll sits at 631.

