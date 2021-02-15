The United States border crossing is seen Friday, March 20, 2020, in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

New rules in effect for travellers entering Canada at land border crossings

Test must be taken within the 72 hours before crossing

New rules went into effect this morning for travellers crossing from the U.S. into Canada at land border points.

With exceptions for essential travellers, people driving into the country must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the U.S. within 72 hours.

Or they must offer proof of a positive test result between 14 and 90 days before arrival, which is long enough for the illness to have passed, but not so long that immunity might have waned.

As of Feb. 22, travellers arriving at land border points will also be required to take COVID-19 tests upon arrival.

That is also the date that air travellers will be forced into a mandatory three-day hotel quarantine at their own expense and required to take multiple COVID-19 tests.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the measures are meant to help prevent new and more transmissible variants of COVID-19 from entering the country, adding nobody wants a third wave to start.

READ MORE: Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

READ MORE: Stricter border controls for travellers to begin Feb. 22

READ MORE: Home-school children are not allowed to cross border without quarantine: Public Health

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Most Read