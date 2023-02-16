New signs for Sylvan Lake

The installation of new signs welcoming visitors to Sylvan Lake began this week.

The Town is adding eight new welcome signs at five locations around the community this year. The first phase includes the Hwy. 11A roundabout at Hwy. 20, Hwy. 11 westbound and Township Road 390. Later this year, signs will be added at Hwy. 11 eastbound and 50 St. near Hwy. 11.

Residents and motorists should use caution in areas where crews are working. Upon completion, three locations will have fully powered light-up signs. Two additional signs are treated with reflective material to ensure visibility at night.

“Welcome signs define the borders of a community,” said Economic Development Officer Amanda Mercer. “They encourage people to slow down and stop into the community. They help our community stand out and are the first thing that visitors see when they come to our community.

“They also improve brand awareness which helps people to remember us and hopefully return. Businesses also benefit from welcome signs as they help suppliers and customers from out of town find their way. Attractive welcome signs also help us build brand awareness which helps us to attract business.”

According to Eric Boudreau, manager of Engineering Services, the Town’s community wayfinding program identified a need for updated welcome signs in 2017.

When the Province announced plans to twin Hwy. 11 from Sylvan Lake to Rocky Mountain House in 2020, a plan was put in place to align both projects. The Town had to get signage approval from the Province and work with Fortis and Red Deer County to get location and design approvals.

An RFP was issued in the fall of 2021 for design, construction, and installation.

The contract for eight signs in five locations’ design, construction, delivery, and installation was awarded to PM Signs of Edmonton with a capital project budget of $350,000.

There are a total of four illuminated and four reflective signs and the old signs are being dismantled so the materials can be repurposed for future use.