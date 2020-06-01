The proposed themed design of Centennial Park playground by Canadian Recreation Solutions. Photo Submitted

New Sylvan Lake playground deferred to 2021

Town Council says it will re-tender the Centennial Park project in 2021 with a $350,000 price tag

A brand new playground for Sylvan Lake’s Centennial Park has been moved to the 2021 budget.

After reviewing revised, and themed submission for a themed playground, Council decided to cancel the current tender for the park and try again next year.

In addition to a new tender for a themed playground planned for spring 2021, Council decided to increase the funds going to the park, so it will be a “hallmark playground” on the lakeshore.

After seeing two proposed designs from Canadian Recreation Solutions, one with a nautical theme, Council said the best option was to wait until next year to build a new playground, and add $100,000 to the funds.

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake Town Council not “wowed” by proposed Centennial Park playground

The motion passed by Council says the $350,000 for the playground will come from the 2020 paid parking revenue or other 2020 capital project budgeted revenue.

This is in the hopes of designing what Council called a “destination playground.”

Creating a themed playground costs more than a regular playground.

In the two proposed plans by Canadian Recreation Solutions, the themed playground has less “playability” in favour of a specific look.

With this in mind, Council voted to redo the to tender with a more specific scope of a nautical themed playground, with the price tag of $350,000.

The Town put out a survey earlier in the year, asking residents what they would like to see in a playground. The results showed, slides, climbing apparatuses and swings were favoured by residents.

