(THE NEWS/files)

New Urban Hen Bylaw presented to Eckville council

The bylaw received its first reading from council at the regular meeting on Aug. 10

The topic of keeping urban hens returned to Town Council after the previous Domestic Animal Control Bylaw was shut down in June.

At the regular scheduled meeting on Aug. 10, the new Urban Hen Bylaw was presented to council for first reading.

The bylaw, if passed, will regulate the keeping of urban hens within the Town of Eckville.

A public hearing will be held at the Sept. 14 meeting as council is looking to give residents an opportunity to voice their concerns or support before further voting. Pre-registration for participants will be necessary to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the bylaw a person can apply to keep no more than three urban hens on a single property.

Hens must be kept for personal use and owners are not permitted to sell eggs, meat, manure or other products with associate with keeping urban hens.

Coops must be located in the rear of the lot behind the dwelling and each hen must be provided at least one nest box and one perch. No urban hens can be kept in a single-family residential zone with an area of less than 464.52 sq. metres.

Owners must ensure coops are properly maintained in a clean condition to prevent negative impacts such as “obnoxious odours or noise.”

The owner’s rear yard must be securely fenced and urban hens must be kept in a coop. Urban hens must not be “running-at-large” and manure must be stored in an enclosed container.

Those interested in owning urban hens will be able to submit a completed application for a license to the Town to receive validation of registration.

An initial application fee of $100 covers the inspection of the property and the first year of an Urban Hen License fee. An annual $50 fee will be due prior to Jan. 31 of each subsequent year.

A maximum number of Urban Hen Licenses of one per every 100 persons based on the population of the Town.

Urban hen owners who contravene with any provision of the bylaw is guilty of an offence and are liable to a fine.

The bylaw will come into force and effect once it receives it third and final reading.

A complete copy of the bylaw can be found on the Town of Eckville’s website.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vigil held in Maskwacis for 10-year-old boy
Next story
Updated: 54-year-old man charged in connection with death of Red Deer doctor

Just Posted

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes returns to Sylvan Lake Aug. 21

Sylvan Lake Rotary Club is hosting the third annual event which raises domestic violence awareness

Updated: 54-year-old man charged in connection with death of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

‘Is this a town garden?’ Sylvan Lake resident has been gardening for 7 decades

Most summer days, Joel McCutcheon is in his garden pulling weeds, tending flowers and mowing

Witnesses to doctor attack will likely suffer trauma: RCMP

Supt. Gerald Grobmeier held a news conference last night but wouldn’t confirm details.

Red Deer doctor killed at clinic

Red Deer RCMP are investigating the death of a doctor at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic.

Charges likely in fatal attack at central Alberta medical clinic: RCMP

A vigil was held Monday night to mourn the victim

Donations pour in for family of doctor killed in Red Deer attack

Man has been charged in connection to death of Red Deer doctor

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Vigil held in Maskwacis for 10-year-old boy

Samson Cree Nation comes together for comfort, console each other

Cuts to environmental monitoring budget In Alberta’s oilsands are viewed as reckless

The 2019-2020 budget saw $58 million dollars being dedicated to environmental monitoring

Over half of Americans oppose Trump tariff on Canadian aluminum: survey

The survey was conducted Aug. 7 to 9 among 1,513 Canadians and 1,003 Americans

Police investigating after insults, expletives yelled at federal minister’s staff

A 90-second video circulating on social media appears to have been shot by the person who was yelling

Rent-relief program becomes new front in fight between Liberals, opposition

Opposition trying to draw parallels between decision to have Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. run program and the WE controversy

Ottawa sets minimum unemployment rate at 13.1% for EI calculation

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July

Most Read