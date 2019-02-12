(File)

Newborn baby found on California road in frigid temperatures

Authorities are still looking for the mother

A newborn girl with her umbilical cord still attached was found by a newspaper carrier in the middle of a rural road before dawn in near-freezing temperatures.

Authorities are seeking the mother.

Sheriff’s officials say a man walking around 4:30 a.m. Monday was approached by a woman in a white SUV who asked him to take her baby. He refused and suggested she take the newborn to a fire station or hospital.

KFSN-TV reports the hours-old baby was wearing only a onesie when the newspaper carrier, Aurelio Fuentes, found her a short time later on the centre line of the road in Madera County in Central California.

Fuentes told the Fresno Bee her umbilical cord was still attached.

The child is hospitalized in good condition and is expected to fully recover.

___

Information from: KFSN-TV.

The Associated Press

