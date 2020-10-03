Newfoundland and Labrador Tories vote against leadership review of Ches Crosbie

Party president Eugene Manning says the membership has spoken

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The Progressive Conservative Party of Newfoundland and Labrador has voted down a motion to hold a leadership review of its leader.

The party says in a news release that the motion for a review of Ches Crosbie’s leadership was presented at the party’s annual general meeting on Friday and defeated by a wide margin.

Party president Eugene Manning says the membership has spoken, and Crosbie will be leading the party into the next general election.

He calls voting down the motion “a clear vote of confidence” in Crosbie.

The leader of the province’s official Opposition had asked the party to conduct a review of his leadership in December 2019, saying it should be part of the democratic process of the party.

Manning said the membership made the decision that it was “unnecessary to vote on Mr. Crosbie’s leadership,” and the party “will be united going into the next general election.”

The Liberal Party chose Andrew Furey as its leader in August, after former premier Dwight Ball stepped down.

Furey is running for a seat in the legislature in a byelection being held in the Humber-Gros Morne district on Tuesday.

It’s expected there will be a provincial election some time before August 2021, but there’s still no clear indication of the precise date.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Feeling powerless:’ Two family doctors explain why they’re leaving Alberta

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases increase by 122 in Alberta

Central zone has 19 active cases

Benalto Community Garden looking for support in Scotts Canada contest

Winners of the contest will get $2,500 to be put towards sustainable gardens and green spaces

Hinshaw urges Albertans to get flu shot to aid in fight against COVID-19

173 additional cases of COVID-19

Leslieville man wins $100,000 EXTRA prize

Brad Fraser got his winning ticket at Forhan’s Pharmacy in Eckville

Sylvan Lake offering Community Helpers training to aide in suicide prevention

Chelsey Lambert says talking about mental health and suicide is the best way to help bring awareness

Halloween a go despite COVID-19, says Alberta’s chief medical officer

Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s announcement came after she listed another 173 new cases in the province

Second wave killing fewer Canadians but is no reason to let down guard, doctors warn

National data show April, May and June recorded 60 per cent of the total cases in Canada thus far

‘A lot of positives:’ Western farmers wrap up harvest early, look to improved prices

‘With the quality of the crop, we’re going to have a pretty good marketing year ahead of us’

‘Justice for Joyce’ rally planned in Montreal to honour Indigenous woman

The 37-year-old mother of seven filmed herself from her hospital bed while in clear distress

Malls say visits with Santa will be different this year, but still magical

Photographers to take pictures from perspective that makes it look like they aren’t two metres apart

Newfoundland and Labrador Tories vote against leadership review of Ches Crosbie

Party president Eugene Manning says the membership has spoken

COVID-19 is reshaping what first-time homebuyers are looking for: BMO survey

Still, 40 per cent of potential first-time home owners think now is a good time to buy

‘Feeling powerless:’ Two family doctors explain why they’re leaving Alberta

Alberta College of Family Physicians said it’s hearing doctors are weighing their options

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

Most Read