Emergency crews work around the wreckage of a downed CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopter at 9 Wing Canadian Forces Base Gander, in Gander, N.L., Thursday, March 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Scott Cook

Newfoundland Cormorant search and rescue helicopter crash sends 2 to hospital

Gander, airport reopens after helicopter crash, investigation ongoing

The airport in Gander, N.L., reopened this morning after a military helicopter crash Thursday afternoon that left two crew members in hospital.

Gander International Airport officials said in a news release one runway has reopened at a reduced capacity while another remains closed as the investigation into the crash continues.

Officials say a Cormorant search and rescue helicopter crashed at about 3:40 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of the two runways.

The Royal Canadian Air Force said the CH-149 aircraft was conducting hovering manoeuvres at the airport, which is next to Canadian Forces Base 9 Wing Gander.

The air force has said there were six people on board the helicopter, and two were in hospital as of Thursday evening.

Air force officials did not respond to a request this morning for more information, but pictures from the scene Thursday showed the helicopter on its side with its tail apparently missing.

—The Canadian Press

