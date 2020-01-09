At least 63 Canadians were among the 176 people killed when a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed on Jan. 7, 2020, after taking off from Teheran’s main airport. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Newlyweds, professors, students among Edmonton victims of plane crash in Iran

Couple had gone home over the holidays to get married. Some wedding guests were also on the flight

Amir Samani never got a chance to personally congratulate his two friends on their wedding in Iran and he can’t believe that he never will.

Arash Pourzarabi and Pouneh Gorji were among at least 63 Canadians who were killed when a Ukrainian passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday.

Early reports suggested up to 30 of the Canadian victims were from Edmonton, stunning the small Iranian-Canadian community in Alberta’s capital.

“I’m a big denier right now. I can’t understand what’s going through my mind,” a tearful Samani said Wednesday at the Iranian Heritage Society.

“I even check my phone to see is (Arash) going back online again? Will I talk to him?

“It’s crazy.”

Pourzarabi and Gorji were computer science students at the University of Alberta. They had gone home to Iran over the Christmas holidays to get married in front of friends and family.

Some of those wedding guests were also on the flight when it crashed and killed all 176 people aboard.

Amir Forouzandeh, who helped Pourzarabi pick out his wedding suit, said the couple was very much in love and got married on New Year’s Day.

“They were super excited for that day. If you met them even once, you could tell that these two belonged together,” he said. “We all knew they were going to end up together. It was just a matter of time.”

He said they were “two of the kindest souls I knew.”

The crash took the lives of several students and instructors at the university, including mechanical engineering professor Pedram Mousavi, his wife Mojgan Daneshmand, an electrical engineering professor, and their two young daughters, Darina and Darya.

Hossein Saghlatoon, a post-graduate student who worked with Mousavi for six years, said he spent late Tuesday frantically calling around after he saw news of the crash, hoping his mentor and the professor’s family were not on the plane.

“I couldn’t accept it,” he said. “I had to take some pills to go to sleep with the hope I would wake up and this was a nightmare.”

READ MORE: Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash

Reza Akbari, president of the Iranian Heritage Society, said the group will decide in the coming days how to honour the memory of those who died. The enormity is still sinking in, he said.

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner: US officials
Next story
Canada Safety Council reminds drivers to avoid distractions while driving

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake looks to support sustainability, focusing on core infrastructure in 2020

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre says the Town will continue the work which began in 2019

2020 executive board installed at Sylvan Lake Legion

The new Legion and Ladies Auxiliary board set to continue growth in membership and events in 2020

Trauma supports in place at Sylvan Lake schools in wake of student’s death

Brooke-Lynn Longman died while a patient at the Edmonton Stollery hospital after cardiac arrest

Temperatures to plummet as Sylvan Lake and Eckville head into the weekend

The area is expected to see daytime high of around -30C this weekend and into next week

Sylvan Lake Atom 1 Lakers fall short against Red Deer

The Atom 1 Lakers lost 4-2 to Red Deer in their first game of 2020 at the NexSource Centre on Jan. 4

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

Newlyweds, professors, students among Edmonton victims of plane crash in Iran

Couple had gone home over the holidays to get married. Some wedding guests were also on the flight

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

RCMP confirms break and enter at Gull Lake’s Wooden Shoe

Blackfalds RCMP are currently investigating the file

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash

176 people were killed when the plane crashed outside of Tehran

More vigils to be held for Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

38 of the 176 passengers aboard the Kyiv-bound plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Iranian-Canadians killed in plane crash part of growing diaspora community

63 Canadians are believed to have been killed in the plane crash

Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle fires

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Most Read