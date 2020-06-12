NexSource Centre in Sylvan Lake announces re-opening date

The facility is set to re-open on July 5 as part of Phase Two of the provincial relaunch plan

The NexSource Centre will be re-opening its doors on July 5.

With Phase Two of the provincial government’s COVID-19 relaunch plan the facility will be able to re-open.

“As we continue to prepare the facility for a safe relaunch for all of our users, know that we are working hard putting measures in place in accordance with the Government of Alberta’s guidelines,” says a statement on the Sylvan Lake Recreation and Culture Facebook page.

“We want to ensure all users are safe and healthy when returning to the facility.”

When the NexSource Centre re-opens on July 5 some areas of the facility will remain closed in alignment with regulations set by the province. This includes the NAL Resources Children’s Play Space and the hot tub in the swimming pool.

There will also be restrictions in other areas of the facility and programs may be affected.

Occupancy inside the NexSource Centre will be reduced to comply with provincial recommendations and will affect some of the drop-in programs and offerings.

Family swimming will be available with a maximum of 50 total users in the swimming pool, AquaFit programs will be offered for groups of 30 with physical distancing measures in place and fitness programs will be expanded across two Strategis Multipurpose Rooms with physical distancing measures in place and a maximum of 20 participants per session.

Individual drop-in programs such as public swimming and public skating will not be offered at this time.

The walking track will be open for use with social distancing measures.

All memberships will be extended from March 15 until the start of Phase Three of the province’s relaunch strategy.

With the date on Phase Three undetermined as of yet the weeks between March 15 and the Phase Three date will be added to all memberships.

Changes to the check-in procedures and facility access are being reviewed and may include measures such as online pre-registration for programs. Additional information regarding these changes are expected in future updates.

“We appreciate the patience and endurance you’ve shown during this time,” reads the post. “We are excited to be back at the NexSource Centre and are doing everything we can to ensure that we can all enjoy it safely together.”

Coronavirus

