(Black Press Media files)

Nexus applications on hold amid U.S. government shutdown: CBSA

Canadian agency says customers may have to re-apply after the shutdown is over

Hoping to get a Nexus card sometime soon? You better hope the U.S. government gets back up and running fast.

The Canada Border Service Agency reminded Nexus applicants this week they’ll have to reschedule appointments with U.S. Customs and Border Protection once the shutdown has ended.

READ MORE: Trump, Democrats ramp up pressure as U.S. shutdown hits 3rd week

READ MORE: Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The shutdown, which began around three weeks ago, has all non-essential federal workers furloughed and sitting at home.

The U.S. workers who process Nexus applications are deemed non-essential, which means any appointments to see them are cancelled.

According to the CBSA, Nexus enrolment centres are open across Canada, and select locations are completing the Canadian portion of the process for customers who already had appointments.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Truck driver in Broncos crash pleads guilty

Just Posted

Former Sylvan Lake loan officer pleads guilty to $1 million theft

Sarah Miles Brouilette plead guilty in Red Deer Provincial Court Monday

Sylvan Lake Legion installs new executive board for 2019

The new board will oversee the Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary over the next year

Yuletide Festival raised $13,500 for local charities

The successful event was able to up donations by a total of $1,500 this year.

Former Sylvan Lake resident finds success after house fire tragedy

Musician Jenny Lou used the loss of her home as motivation to follow her dreams

Sylvan Lake hockey product Kadey Rosie commits to NAIT

17-year-old Rosie will join the Ooks on the ice for their 2019-2020 season.

Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The partial government shutdown is starting to affect air travel

Nexus applications on hold amid U.S. government shutdown: CBSA

Canadian agency says customers may have to re-apply after the shutdown is over

Truck driver in Broncos crash pleads guilty

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in a court in Melfort, Sask., this morning

UK rules out Brexit extension as May seeks EU help on deal

Britain will leave the EU on March 29 when the two-year period times out

Woman dies after getting trapped in Toronto clothing donation bin

Her death comes on the heels of a similar incident in British Columbia

Florida woman accused of fatally beating husband with a cane

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Officials say Ramona Maxine Lund, 86, is charged with murder

6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Japan

Japan’s meteorological agency said the quake caused moderately strong shaking in nearby areas

Trump heads to TV, border as fed workers face paycheque sting

U.S. president will argue his case to the nation Tuesday night on television

CES 2019: Buzz remains as self-driving cars take back seat

Heated razors, a toothbrush that uses AI, disappearing TVs and more

Most Read