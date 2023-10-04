Canadian rock band Nickelback will take the stage at Commonwealth Stadium when the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames in the NHL’s Heritage Classic on Oct. 29, the league announced Wednesday. Nickelback performs during the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Nickelback to perform during NHL’s Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium

Canadian rock band Nickelback will take the stage at Commonwealth Stadium when the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames in the NHL’s Heritage Classic later this month.

Nickelback, recently honoured with an induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, will perform during the second intermission on Oct. 29, the Oilers announced Wednesday.

This year’s Heritage Classic will mark the 20th anniversary of the NHL’s first-ever regular-season outdoor game, which was also hosted at the home of the CFL’s Edmonton Elks.

The 2003 event saw the Montreal Canadiens record a 4-3 victory over the Oilers before 57,167 fans in the Alberta capital.

The NHL has hosted a total of 37 regular-season outdoor games, attended by more than 1.85 million spectators.

Previous story
Leduc RCMP hunting for suspects in string of mischiefs
Next story
Alberta CEOs in Ottawa to find common ground on energy, climate and economy

Just Posted

Brad Bartko and his wife Jenn Bartko started the organization Disability:Accessible by Design a year and a half ago in order to make the world a better place. (photo from the Disability: Accessible by Design website)
Organization Disability: Accessible by Design hopes to make Sylvan Lake more accessible

Sarah Baker. (File photo)
Raising awareness for breast cancer awareness month

HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake (File photo)
Students at Ecole HJ Cody High School are collecting tabs for the Lions Club

The Rocky Peewee Rebels came out victorious in their game against the Olds Huskies. (photo provided by Edward Grzech)
The Rocky Peewee Rebels saw victory on the road