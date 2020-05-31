No additional COVID-19 deaths; active cases in Alberta at 584 Sunday

52 people in hospitals across the province

Alberta government confirmed 18 new cases in the province Sunday, bringing the total active cases to 584.

Hospitalization rates remain low with 52 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care. In total, 6,283 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19. No additional deaths have been reported.

Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:

Central zone has two active cases and 95 recovered; Calgary zone has 440 active cases and 4,330 recovered; south zone has 42 active cases and 1,184 recovered; Edmonton zone has 69 active cases and 464 recovered and north zone has 28 active cases and 202 recovered.

Three active cases and eight recovered cases are in zones yet to be confirmed, officials say.

To date, 658 cases have an unknown exposure.

The City of Red Deer has one active case – same as Saturday – with 36 recovered cases, the government website shows.

Red Deer County has 15 cases – one active and 14 recovered.

The City of Lacombe has two recovered cases, while Lacombe County ahs three recovered.

Clearwater County has two recovered cases – same as Stettler County.

Ponoka County has three recovered cases.

The City of Wetaskiwin has eight recovered cases.

Deaths total 143: 104 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the North zone; 13 in the Edmonton zone; nine in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.

So far, 235,415 Albertans have been tested and labs have performed 260,365 tests, with 3,138 tests completed in the last 24 hours. Testing is now available to any person in Alberta – even without symptoms.

There are 61 active cases and 659 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 109 facility residents have died.



