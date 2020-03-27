No Alberta renter will be evicted for non-payment on April 1, promises the premier

No Alberta tenants will be evicted on April 1 because they can’t pay their rent, pledged Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

The premier announced on Friday that it will be illegal for any landlord in the province to evict anyone on the basis of non-payment at the first of the month. And the same rule will apply during the entire term of Alberta’s public health emergency

As well, no rent increases can be applied during this same time frame, and no late fees implemented — as long as tenants have committed to a reasonable repayment schedule with their landlords, said Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish.

Many people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 outbreak have been feelings stressed about making their next rent payment, and this should alleviate the pressure, added Glubish.

He added that even rental increases that were previously announced, or evictions that were previously ordered, cannot be implemented during this pandemic emergency period in the province.

Glubish said this applies to any rental properties — including mobile homes, site tenancies, houses and apartments.

However, landlords whose tenants are breaking the law or vandalizing the property are exempt from these exceptions and can still be prosecuted.

