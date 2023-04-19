NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh joins PSAC workers on a picket line in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Canada’s largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers are on strike across the country after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before a Tuesday night deadline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh joins PSAC workers on a picket line in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Canada’s largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers are on strike across the country after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before a Tuesday night deadline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

No deal at union deadline; Singh joins federal workers hitting picket lines in Ottawa

Federal workers were hitting the picket lines across the country on Wednesday morning, after negotiations between Canada’s largest federal public-service union and the government failed to produce an agreement by a Tuesday evening deadline.

A late Tuesday news release from the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat says the government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada are still at odds when it comes to key contract issues for both sides.

The bargaining groups involve some 155,000 federal public servants, including 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers.

With picket lines expected to be set up Wednesday at some 250-plus locations, the union is calling the strike action, which officially began at 12:01 a.m. EDT, one of the largest in Canadian history.

The union’s national president Chris Aylward said during a brief news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday night that despite the move, union officials are still hopeful and the goal is to get a tentative agreement.

Federal workers arrived Wednesday morning on Parliament Hill to picket, holding signs that say “fair deal for workers.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh met with union members to offer his support and took photos with them. In an interview, Singh put blame on the federal government for failing to deliver a “fair deal.”

“These are workers that were the ones that delivered so much important supports for Canadians when we needed it most in the pandemic,” Singh said. “And now they deserve respect.”

Singh said he’s made it clear to the Liberal government that the NDP will not support back-to-work legislation.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said Wednesday morning that she’s hoping some progress can be made in negotiations today.

“I am convinced that we can,” Fortier said.

Fortier wouldn’t weigh in on the possibility of back-to-work legislation.

Wage increases have been top of mind at the table, with the union pushing for annual raises of 4.5 per cent over the next three years. It says the increases are necessary to keep pace with inflation and the cost of living.

The Treasury Board says it has offered the union a nine per cent raise over three years, on the recommendation of the third-party Public Interest Commission.

Since the strike involves nearly one-third of all federal public servants, both the union and the government have warned of disruptions, including what could amount to a complete halt of the tax season.

Other concerns include slowdowns at the border and disruptions to EI, immigration and passport applications.

Initial negotiations began in June 2021, with the union looking for a new contract. The union declared an impasse in May 2022 and both parties filed labour complaints.

Mediated contract negotiations began in early April of this year and continued through the weekend in what the union described as the government’s last chance to reach a deal.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Auditor general ‘assessing’ mandate in terms of Trudeau Foundation ask to investigate
Next story
Alberta’s main provincial political leaders in conversations with Calgary’s mayor

Just Posted

The Kobaka family arrived in Sylvan Lake from the Ukraine on April 4. From the left Mark Kobaka, Ivan Kobaka, Timofii Kobaka, Davyd Kobaka and Anastasia Kobaka. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
From Western Ukraine to Western Canada

Sully was one of four different mascots that participated in the Central Alberta Humane Society’s Jail and Bail event. (photo courtesy of the Sylvan Lake Gulls Facebook page)
Local mascots help raise $5,200 for the Central Alberta Humane Society

The Sylvan Lake Theatre is bringing a dinner theatre production of Fully Committed to Sylvan Lake. (Photo courtesy of Tanya Ryga)
Dinner Theatre is coming to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and District Archives volunteers Carole Rowland (left) and Inez Gathercole (right), pose with office manager Christina Lust (middle) at their office in the Municipal Government Building. Sylvan Lake News file photo
Sylvan Lake District and Archives receive positive response for online launch

Pop-up banner image