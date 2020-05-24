No deaths from virus between Saturday and Sunday afternoon in Alberta

Active cases in Alberta reaches 801

Forty-two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Alberta.

That brings the total confirmed cases to 6,860 and active cases to 801 in the province.

Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain low with 46 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care, the province confirmed Sunday afternoon.

In total, 5,924 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

There have been no more deaths, between Staurday and Sunday afternoon.

Cases have been identified in all zones across the province: Central zone has three active cases and 95 recovered, Calgary zone has 629 active cases and 4,020 recovered, south zone has 92 active cases and 1,132 recovered, Edmonton zone has 55 active cases and 455 recovered, north zone has 20 active cases and 200 recovered.

Two active cases and 22 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed.

The City of Red Deer had one active case Sunday and 36 recovered.

Red Deer County also had one active case Sunday and 15 recovered.

The City of Lacombe remains at two recovered cases, while County of Lacombe is at three recovered cases.

Clearwater County has two recovered cases, same at County of Stettler, while Ponoka County has three recovered.

To date, 624 cases have an unknown exposure.

So far, 216,168 Albertans have been tested and labs have performed 236,789 tests, with 4,015 tests completed in the last 24 hours, a statement confirmed Sunday afternoon.

Deaths total 135: 98 in the Calgary zone; 15 in the north zone; 13 in the Edmonton zone; eight in the south zone; and one in the Central zone.

There are 69 active cases and 640 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 101 facility residents have died.


