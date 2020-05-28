No increase in property taxes for Sylvan Lake residents

Town Council passes the 2020 Tax Bylaw at Monday’s council meeting

Sylvan Lake Town Council has pass passed the 2020 Tax Bylaw which sees no increase for residential and non-residential properties.

In addition to maintaining the 2019 tax rate, a supplementary tax will not be levied in 2020. This will give builders and businesses “some relief,” according to a press release issued by the Town.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre says the Town is working hard to keep people safe, operating costs low while providing services to residents during the ongoing health pandemic.

“While these challenges are temporary, this has meant major changes in the way of doing things that brings with it increased costs in some areas and deferred costs in other areas,” McIntyre said in a press release.

READ MORE: Town of Sylvan Lake proposes 2020 property taxes to remain unchanged

While the operating budget for the Town focused on infrastructure, sustainability and fiscal responsibility, needs have changed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Town says they are seeking balance while respecting the “current economic realities, and needs” of the community.

The municipal tax rate does not include any changes to the Province’s Education Tax.

Highlights of the 2020 Tax Bylaw include:

• When the 2020 budget was approved, the taxable assessment was projected to be down approximately 3 per cent. With actual assessment values now available, the overall assessment is down approximately 0.2 per cent from 2019.

• Due to COVID-19, the Town of Sylvan Lake has made changes to 2020 operating plans.

• Municipal property tax rates remain unchanged from 2019 for both residential and non-residential properties; The 2020 budget previously included a 2.88 per cent municipal property tax rate increase for residential properties.

The Town will not be charging late penalties for August and September, and will allow property owners defer payments until Dec. 31 of this year.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Area teen crowned Miss Teenage Central Alberta

Just Posted

No increase in property taxes for Sylvan Lake residents

Town Council passes the 2020 Tax Bylaw at Monday’s council meeting

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake teachers say hello to students at drive through

Ecole Mother Teresa School arranged a drive through for families to say hello to their teachers

Alberta gov’t developing guidelines to potentially host NHL games in Edmonton

Twenty-five new cases confirmed Wednesday

Sylvan Lake Community Partners seeking donations

Community Partners is still open and ready to help, says Jen Baliant

Sylvan Lake RCMP lay child luring charge

David Brown, 38, of Sylvan Lake was arrested on May 26 after a complaint received on May 19

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Kelowna man arrested for murder of Alberta man

A second man is also wanted in connection with the first degree murder of Cody Michaloski

PHOTOS: Loved ones reunite at an oasis on closed U.S.-Canada border

Officials closed the park in mid-March over coronavirus concerns

Trump preparing order targeting social media protections

“This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS!”

US virus deaths top 100,000, caseloads rise in India, Russia

South Korea experiences setback

USMCA poised for star turn in trade spotlight as White House sours on China

Pandemic accelerates U.S. efforts to pull back from China

Legal experts weigh in on Meng Wanzhou decision from B.C. Supreme Court

The court will now hear arguments about whether Meng’s arrest was unlawful

If an MP heckles in a virtual House of Commons, does it make a sound?

If an MP heckles in a virtual House of Commons, does it make a sound?

Most Read