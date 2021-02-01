An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta is scheduled to return to court today following a psychiatric exam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta is scheduled to return to court today following a psychiatric exam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

‘No, no, no:’ Suspect in Alberta doctor’s death won’t have a lawyer in November trial

Deng Mabiour, 54, is also insisting on representing himself on the charge of first-degree murder

A four week jury trial has been scheduled in November for a man accused in the killing of a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta.

Deng Mabiour, 54, is also insisting on representing himself on the charge of first-degree murder. Dr. Walter Reynolds was slain at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer last summer.

Mabiour spoke in court by phone Monday and set the trial for Nov. 22 to Dec. 17.

Mabiour has been urged several times to obtain a lawyer, and Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Paul Belzil repeated the request.

“Sir, I strongly, strongly recommend that you get a lawyer. You’re facing a very, very serious charge here,” Belzil said.

“The penalty is life in prison if you’re convicted. It’s very, very serious.”

But Mabiour insisted he won’t accept the help of a lawyer.

“To have a lawyer represent me? No, no, no, no,” he told the judge.

Court previously ordered a psychiatric exam for Mabiour after a number of bizarre exchanges with the judge, and he was found fit to stand trial.

Mabiour told court Monday he doesn’t trust the governments of Alberta or Canada.

“They ignore my case because I am a Black man and this kind of abuse is very serious abuse. I don’t believe it when the government of Canada says Canada is a leader of human rights.”

The judge asked the Crown prosecutor in the case to request to an avicus or friend of the court be appointed to assist Mabiour, who immediately objected.

“This lawyer would help the court. It’s not your lawyer, OK?” Belzil explained.

“I cannot force you to get a lawyer. So if you want to represent yourself, you may do so. I assure you sir, you will get a fair trial.”

Mabiour earlier pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, as well as to charges of assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

Belzil ordered Mabiour to appear in Red Deer court in person on Mar. 22 for a second arraignment.

Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked with a weapon while working at the clinic on Aug. 10. He died in hospital.

One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and saw a man with a hammer and a machete.

RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Albertacrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Pigeon Lake fire walk across Pigeon Lake in fundraiser for Chief battling rare cancer
Next story
Trudeau, U.S. vice-president Kamala Harris talk COVID-19, Buy American and Montreal

Just Posted

On Feb. 1, Alberta had 7,387 active COVID-19 cases. (Image courtesy CDC)
UPDATED: Alberta COVID cases increase by 355

709 active cases in central zone

The mens section and brand name men’s wear at Mini Mee Clothing was cleared out during the break ins. Submitted/ Kim Short.
Rimbey business broken into twice in 10 days, thousands worth of merchandise stolen

Mini Mee Clothing and Accessories in Rimbey was broken into and stolen from twice within 10 days.

(File photo by The Canadian Press)
Government of Alberta identifies 461 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Eight new deaths reported

Alberta has 1,910 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Red Deer is reporting five active cases, with 108 recovered. (File photo)
Alberta adds fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

666 active cases in central zone

Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 19 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
One new COVID-19 death in Red Deer, 543 new cases

Central zone has 692 active cases of COVID-19

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta is scheduled to return to court today following a psychiatric exam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘No, no, no:’ Suspect in Alberta doctor’s death won’t have a lawyer in November trial

Deng Mabiour, 54, is also insisting on representing himself on the charge of first-degree murder

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

(Black Press file photo)
Alberta senator calls Lacombe a model city for Alberta

Senator Doug Black virtually visited Lacombe on Jan. 27, and spoke with “community leaders”

Cody Banman was last seen in Wetaskiwin, Alberta Jan. 20, 2021. (RCMP photo)
RCMP search for missing Alberta man who may be in Penticton

Cody Banman was last seen Jan. 20 in Wetaskiwin, AB

South Pigeon Lake firefighter Cade Johnston organized the “Walk for Wayne”. Johnston poses at the end of the walk with the fire hat he carried during the walk, signed by all who joined the SPL firefighters that day to be given to Wayne, and the donation boot. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
South Pigeon Lake fire walk across Pigeon Lake in fundraiser for Chief battling rare cancer

Firefighters from SPL and community members took to the lake for “Walk for Wayne”.

Village Mall Walk-in-clinic employees, front row, and health-care workers attend a vigil for Dr. Walter Reynolds who was killed at a walk-in clinic earlier this week, in Red Deer, Alta., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Wants to be own lawyer: Trial date to be set for suspect in slaying of Alberta doctor

Deng Mabiour, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying last summer of Dr. Walter Reynolds

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. A leading Canadian health expert on the government’s COVID-19 task force says the pandemic has to be viewed as a wake-up call for Canada to create its own domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ramp up Canadian vaccine manufacturing, says COVID-19 task force health adviser

Expert says variants, other pandemics mean that more vaccines will be needed

Red Deer-Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins on a Zoom call to the Ponoka chamber of commerce. (Image: screenshot)
MP Calkins on federal pandemic spending: ‘We’re in trouble’

MP gives run down on federal finances, vaccine roll out to Ponoka chamber members

Most Read