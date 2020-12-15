Ponoka RCMP seized brass knuckles, bear spray and knives seized from stolen truck last week. (File photo by Advocate Staff)

No ticket for driving together, says Alberta Solicitor General

Multiple people driving in the same vehicle is not considered a gathering

There is no fine for multiple people driving in the same car.

That was the message from the Alberta Justice and Solicitor General’s office recently after clarification on health measures pertaining to occupants in a vehicle was requested.

Officials reached out to Alberta Health and were told that multiple members of the public driving in the same vehicle is not considered an indoor social gathering and is not an offence under the new public health orders.

Alberta Health assistant director of communications Tom MacMillian added that while carpooling is not prohibited, it is recommended that people only travel with members of their household.

“It is safer to not carpool if you can avoid it,” he said in a statement.

“If not, allow for two metres between each other, wear masks and please sanitize your hands before entering and after exiting the vehicle.”

The new mandatory measures from the province on Dec. 8 prohibited all indoor and outdoor social gatherings.


No ticket for driving together, says Alberta Solicitor General
Multiple people driving in the same vehicle is not considered a gathering

