No trust, no stability in UCP: One central Alberta physician says, who plans to leave community once COVID-19 is over

‘The devil is in the details’

The billing roll backs announced by the UCP government to rural doctor fees Friday show the lack of stability and trust in the UCP government, says one Rimbey physician.

Dr. Cian Hackett, who works at the Rimbey Medical Clinic and the Rimbey Hospital, said if anything the announcement reaffirms his decision to leave the community once COVID-19 is over: to practice somewhere he feels respected and valued. The doctor had originally announced that personal decision once the master agreement had ended between the government and the Alberta physicians end of March.

Alberta rolled back some billing changes to fees and added millions of dollars in extra cash to stop rural doctors from pulling back from hospital duties, the announcement came Friday.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the changes total $81 million, including adding cash top-ups to doctors who work in rural and remote areas.

“There’s absolutely no stability. It all goes back to what everybody needs in their job: some sort of agreement that’s going to be lasting that outlines the terms of employment,” said Hackett.

“The government’s track record is they continually change the rules on us month-by-month.

“There’s even less trust after the announcement on Friday.”

On Friday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro addressed two main concerns that have prompted some rural doctors to announce recently that they must cancel hospital duties because they can’t make a living under fee changes unilaterally imposed by Shandro in March. Physicians at Sundre’s Moose and Squirrel Medical Clinic and hospital had announced earlier in April they would no longer be able to provice patient care at the local hospital.

Sundre doctors reduce service in response to new funding model

Shandro said one of those rule changes — to no longer allow rural doctors to bill for overhead when working in a hospital — had unintended consequences.

The minister said rural doctors will are allowed to once again claim overhead for hospital work. Urban doctors will also be allowed to do the same pending a review on whether that policy is necessary in large centres.

He is also rolling back reductions in the provincial subsidy for medical liabilities, which rural doctors have said make it impossible to pay for coverage to work in obstetrics.

The announcement adds to other recent rollbacks on Shandro’s March changes. A plan to change fees for longer patient visits — called complex modifiers — has been scrapped and other rollbacks on physician salary top-ups, called clinical stipends, have been deferred. Hackett agrees this piece of information is welcoming.

But the rest of the changes remain concerning for the central Alberta physician.

Hackett said the investment announced Friday will lead to more cuts in some communities: including Lacombe, Sylvan Lake, Ponoka, Penhold and Blackfalds as part of a rural incentive program: Rural, Remote, Northern Program.

The program consists of a flat fee and a variable fee paid to physicians in some rural communities and about 140 communities have been de-listed since the recent announcement.

“And what’s happened is that flat fee has been totally eliminated for about 140 communities across the province effective immediately rather than March 2021.”

“The eligible community list is now not to be discussed with the AMA, but rather MLAs, with the timeline moved up for changes to the variable fee component, from the previous March 31, 2021, to September 2020.

“That’s further instability promised.

“Initially we didn’t know that with the announcement which was made verbally but when you look at the details, about 140 communities are completely excluded from this rural incentive package announced on Friday.”

“The devil is in the details,” said the physician.

He said physician’s ask from the government hasn’t changed.

“What we need is a signed negotiated agreeement with AMA, and that ask hasn’t changed and the announcement on Friday hasn’t changed that. No physician trusts anything the government changes right now.”

Alberta Medical Association said the announcement made Friday is a positive first step, which will help physicians in the short term, the lack of certainty, clarity and collaboration in government’s approach with physicians, needs to be addressed.

“We need long-term solutions to real challenges, not one-time ad hoc decisions. We need a partnership between physicians and government.”

With files from THE CANADIAN PRESS


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Coronavirus

No trust, no stability in UCP: One central Alberta physician says, who plans to leave community once COVID-19 is over

