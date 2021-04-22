Nominations for Sylvan Lake municipal election now open

Those looking to run for mayor or council can fill out and submit nomination forms now

Municipal elections are this October and nominations for Sylvan Lake Mayor and Council are now open.

Based on the changes to the Local Authorities Election Act, the nomination period is open until noon on Sept. 21, with the election falling on Oct. 18.

The recent change to the Local Authorities Election Act now states the nomination period now runs from Jan. 1 until noon on Sept. 21 of an election year.

The Act specifies that summer villages may hold its nomination period can occur in June and/or July, with election day held four weeks after the nomination period closes.

Those looking to run for mayor or council are required to fill out Form 4, Nomination Paper and Candidate’s Acceptance and Form 5 Candidate Financial Information, which can be found on the Alberta Municipal Elections site under the Municipal Election Forms section.

In Sylvan Lake, a candidate must have a “minimum of five signatures from eligible electors in Sylvan Lake” included with their candidate forms.

Completed forms can be submitted to the Town in one of three ways:

1. Schedule an appointment with the Returning Officer by phoning 403-887-1185, ext. 281.

2. Submit your Nomination Papers by delivering them to the reception desk at the Municipal Government Building

3. Mail or courier your Nomination Papers to the Town of Sylvan Lake, 5012 48 Ave., Sylvan Lake, AB T4S 1G6.

Woman looking to run for municipal office can find additional information on Alberta Urban Municipalities Association’s (AUMA) website, www.auma.ca. “Municipal Elections in Canada: A Guide for Women Candidates” is available to download from the AUMA website.

More information about the 2021 municipal election will come as the date draws closer.

More information about the local election can be found on the Town’s website www.sylvanlake.ca/elections.