(Advocate file photo).

Non-profits that are helping people impacted by COVID-19 can apply for relief funding

Red Deer and District FCSS can draw from a provincial pot of $30 million

Red Deer and District FCSS is now accepting applications from social services agencies that are helping citizens impacted by COVID-19.

Charities and non-profit groups that are assisting individuals and families who are isolated or recovering from the new coronavirus can now apply for financial relief from a $30 million pot established for this unprecedented crisis.

Earlier this week, the Alberta government announced one-time funding to support charitable and non-profit organizations that are supporting the community through the pandemic.

Applications will be administered through FCSS supports.

The city’s emergency operations director Karen Mann said, “We are working with the province to streamline this process and to process applications as quickly as possible to ensure organizations receive the funding they need” to help people deal with impacts from COVID-19.

Details about funding and eligibility, as well as the online application process, are available on the City’s website: reddeer.ca.

The Red Deer and District FCSS is a partnership between the City of Red Deer, Red Deer County, the Town of Bowden, the Village of Delburne, the Village of Elnora and the Town of Penhold.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rural doctors and mayors ask city-dwellers to stay home and not tax system
Next story
Hold the elevator? How to stay safe in close quarters during COVID-19

Just Posted

Non-profits that are helping people impacted by COVID-19 can apply for relief funding

Red Deer and District FCSS can draw from a provincial pot of $30 million

Alberta announces immediate closure of non-essential businesses, provincial parks

No more public gatherings of more than 15 people

No Alberta renter will be evicted for non-payment on April 1, promises the premier

No evictions during the entire Alberta public health emergency

Opening Red Deer’s safe consumption site would reduce strain on system during COVID-19, says advocate

Alberta should give also give addicts clean drugs, added Deborah Watson

Sylvan Lake product named SCAHL’s Best Goaltender

West Central Bantam AA Tigers’ Spencer Michnik received the coach-voted award for the 2019-20 season

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Trump boosts virus aid, warns governors to be ‘appreciative’

Trump boosts virus aid, warns governors to be ‘appreciative’

Marc Miller urges First Nations to delay elections during COVID-19 crisis

Marc Miller urges First Nations to delay elections during COVID-19 crisis

Supreme Court rules against speeder in dangerous-driving case

Supreme Court rules against speeder in dangerous-driving case

Closed caskets, empty chairs at funeral home in virus centre

Closed caskets, empty chairs at funeral home in virus centre

Hold the elevator? How to stay safe in close quarters during COVID-19

Hold the elevator? How to stay safe in close quarters during COVID-19

Rural doctors and mayors ask city-dwellers to stay home and not tax system

Rural doctors and mayors ask city-dwellers to stay home and not tax system

Trudeau seeking U.S. decision on troops at border; calls possibility a mistake

Trudeau seeking U.S. decision on troops at border; calls possibility a mistake

‘Tremendous’ response from blood donors has supply keeping pace with demand

‘Tremendous’ response from blood donors has supply keeping pace with demand

Most Read