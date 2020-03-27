Non-profits that are helping people impacted by COVID-19 can apply for relief funding

Red Deer and District FCSS can draw from a provincial pot of $30 million

Red Deer and District FCSS is now accepting applications from social services agencies that are helping citizens impacted by COVID-19.

Charities and non-profit groups that are assisting individuals and families who are isolated or recovering from the new coronavirus can now apply for financial relief from a $30 million pot established for this unprecedented crisis.

Earlier this week, the Alberta government announced one-time funding to support charitable and non-profit organizations that are supporting the community through the pandemic.

Applications will be administered through FCSS supports.

The city’s emergency operations director Karen Mann said, “We are working with the province to streamline this process and to process applications as quickly as possible to ensure organizations receive the funding they need” to help people deal with impacts from COVID-19.

Details about funding and eligibility, as well as the online application process, are available on the City’s website: reddeer.ca.

The Red Deer and District FCSS is a partnership between the City of Red Deer, Red Deer County, the Town of Bowden, the Village of Delburne, the Village of Elnora and the Town of Penhold.

Coronavirus