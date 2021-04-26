Northern Alberta municipality to declare state of emergency due to COVID-19

Officials say a state of emergency is to be declared once it is drafted and processed

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Council for a northern municipality has voted to declare a state of local emergency to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, which includes Fort McMurray, held a special meeting on Sunday to discuss concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Officials say a state of emergency is to be declared once it is drafted and processed.

They say it will support future council actions that could include enhanced measures to deal with local challenges and risks from COVID-19.

The recommendations are to be brought forward to council at a meeting on Tuesday.

Several other motions were passed Sunday by council, including a request for the provincial and federal governments to speed up vaccine distribution in the area and for an emergency meeting with both levels of government.

