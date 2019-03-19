Notley calls Alberta’s provincial election

Voting Day is on April 16.

Alberta is now in a general election.

Premier Rachel Notley called the election in Calgary on Tuesday morning, March 19.

Election Day is April 16.

At the press conference, Notley said the coming election will be about who should be Premier and who fits to be Premier.

“Jason Kenney isn’t working for you. He wants two Albertas — one for the wealthy and one for the rest of us. He wants two Albertas, divided over people’s rights,” said Notley in a press release, adding she wants to build one Alberta.

“I say we stick together through this final stage — from adversity to recovery to shared prosperity — that we take care of each other. Let’s keep fighting for a province that works for everyone.”

Notley says her campaign will fight for good jobs, strong hospitals, good schools and an economy which works for all Albertans, as well as to fighting for pipelines and more refining and upgrading to follow through on the largest economic diversification effort since the days of Premier Peter Lougheed.

While speaking to workers and families in Calgary on Tuesday morning, Notley emphasized her commitment to building a new pipeline to the coast, while also defending Albertans from the UCP’s desire for American-style health care.

“A growing number of conservatives here in Calgary and across Alberta are coming to have serious doubts about Jason Kenney as Premier,” said Notley, adding “a nasty record of intolerance should have no place in the Premier’s office.”

“If that’s what you’re thinking as a conservative — that you just can’t bring yourself to give your vote to Jason Kenney to be Premier of Alberta — then this time, in this election, let’s team up to keep our province moving forward.”

Notley said she believed Alberta’s best days are ahead and “that’s why we will keep fighting for you and for all Albertans.”

