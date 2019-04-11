Notley promises honest, scandal-free government if re-elected in Alberta

Alberta voters have already started heading to the polls this week in advance voting

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley makes a campaign stop in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says the province doesn’t need a premier or a government that is distracted by an RCMP investigation.

Speaking to health-care workers in Calgary, she says Alberta can do better.

Notley says if she’s re-elected on Tuesday, she would offer an honest, scandal-free government that would diversify the economy, build a pipeline and defend public services.

She is referring to an ongoing investigation by elections officials and the RCMP into parts of the United Conservative Party leadership race that delivered her rival Jason Kenney to victory in 2017.

READ MORE: Jason Kenney threatens defamation lawsuit on ex-colleague accusing him of cheating

CBC reported this week that email addresses were allegedly fraudulently attached to the UCP memberships and were used to cast ballots in the leadership race.

The party has said the vote used the strictest security standards and Kenney’s lawyer has called any links made to Kenney’s campaign ”plainly false and defamatory.”

Notley noted that Alberta voters have already started heading to the polls this week in advance voting.

“They are doing that just as we are seeing what’s unravelling over there at UCP headquarters,” said Notley. “With each new day and each new revelation.

“Alberta does not need this right now. We don’t need a premier and a government that is consumed and distracted with an RCMP investigation into themselves.”

The Canadian Press

