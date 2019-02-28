Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks at an event announcing new schools in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 23, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Notley says new energy assessment bill conflicts with purchase of pipeline

Premier says the bill needs major amendments including setting harder limits on the time it can take to do a review

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says it makes no sense for Ottawa to have spent $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline while it is pushing legislation she says will prevent most future energy projects from being built

Notley is in Ottawa this morning giving the Senate her take on Bill C-69, overhauling the way energy projects are assessed for environmental and economic impacts.

She says the bill needs major amendments including setting harder limits on the time it can take to do a review, and ensuring the reviews take into consideration the number of jobs a project will produce.

She also wants most new Alberta energy projects exempted from the bill because of existing provincial review processes and her government’s climate change policies.

Notley does say the review system the bill replaces is no better but also that swapping one broken system for another makes no sense.

The Senate is being heavily lobbied on this legislation, with the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers saying more than 40,000 letters have been sent to individual senators asking them to amend the bill.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Five things we learned from Wilson-Raybould at the justice committee
Next story
Tools worth around $3,000 stolen from Sylvan Lake Habitat for Humanity construction site

Just Posted

Tools worth around $3,000 stolen from Sylvan Lake Habitat for Humanity construction site

The construction manager from the site reported the theft to Sylvan Lake RCMP Wednesday

PHOTOS: Extreme sport witnessed on Sylvan Lake

Photographer Alger Libby captured a few images of athletes para-skiing on the lake

Sylvan Lake woman spreads love of reading to Africa

Library Director Caroline Vandriel recently returned from Uganda where she helped build a library

Freezing temperatures in Sylvan Lake put damper on Winterfest

Only two vendors braved the cold for Family Fun at the Lake on Feb. 23

Sylvan Lake volunteers lend a hand at Canada Winter Games

Dave Dale and Dick Swarbrick were two volunteers from Sylvan Lake to help out at the Canada Games

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould’s place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony

Trudeau said he will review Wilson-Raybould’s testimony before deciding whether she can remain in the Liberal caucus

Innisfail RCMP catch males with stolen vehicle

Three male occupants arrested after stolen vehicle found in the ditch

Notley says new energy assessment bill conflicts with purchase of pipeline

Premier says the bill needs major amendments including setting harder limits on the time it can take to do a review

Five things we learned from Wilson-Raybould at the justice committee

Wilson-Raybould provided a detailed accounting of meetings and phone calls on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Compliments chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

CFIA says product was sold nationally

Family warns of dog danger after child bitten at Calgary party

*WARNING*: This story contains graphic images of a dog bite

Team Alberta earns 17 medals in biggest day to date at Games

Alberta now sits in third place of the medal standings with 81 medals

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould says she got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Former justice minister finally gets chance to ‘speak her truth’

Air Canada signs loyalty program partnership deal with American Express

The deal will allow American Express membership rewards customers in Canada

Most Read