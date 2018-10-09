Notley says Odin photos show Jason Kenney needs to stop ‘dog-whistle’ politics

Soldiers of Odin members crashed West Henday nomination event and the candidates didn’t know who they were when they posed for pictures with them

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says Opposition Leader Jason Kenney must stop the “dog-whistle” politics she says is making hateful extremists believe they have a home in his United Conservative Party.

UCP candidates posed for pictures last week at an event with the Soldiers of Odin, a white nationalist anti-immigrant group.

Candidates running for the party’s nomination in the Edmonton constituency of West Henday say the Odin members crashed the event and the candidates didn’t know who they were when they posed for pictures with them.

All candidates, along with Kenney, have denounced the Soldiers of Odin, saying their viewpoints have no place in the United Conservative Party.

Notley says Kenney’s party has been dealing with some candidates who were either banned from running or allowed to stand for nomination despite their homophobic or racist views.

She says Kenney has to take more direct action to keep such candidates out of his party.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Greyhound ‘destroys’ Alberta senior’s Christmas
Next story
Edmonton Police charge man with attempted kidnapping with a firearm

Just Posted

Zombie vs Zombie Hunter: War on the Lakeshore

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosted their seventh annual Zombie Walk on Sat., Oct. 6

Sylvan Lake wants to build a community around skate park users

Creating a safe place where everyone feels welcome key when deciding how to proceed with skate park

Sylvan Lake Lions Club invested in protecting children’s vision

Throughout October the Lions Club will be giving vision tests to Kindergarten students

WATCH: Local youth learn personal safety and self defence

Ray McPhee of Safely Home and Whispers Equine Learning teamed up for a hands-on workshop on Oct. 5

WATCH: Young boy raises money for STARS

Jayden Sorsdahl raised money for STARS after air ambulance service helped save his life in 2015

UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning

Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet.

Notley says Odin photos show Jason Kenney needs to stop ‘dog-whistle’ politics

Soldiers of Odin members crashed West Henday nomination event and the candidates didn’t know who they were when they posed for pictures with them

Fast-strengthening hurricane closes in on Florida Panhandle

Coastal residents rushed to board up their homes and sandbag their properties against the fast-moving hurricane, which was expected to blow ashore around midday Wednesday

Greyhound ‘destroys’ Alberta senior’s Christmas

Caroline Hurlbert may not spend Christmas with family in Revelstoke this year

Calgary baby death trial hears rash suggested nutritional deficiency, not eczema

A jury trial for a Calgary couple charged in the death of their 14-month-old son has heard the boy never saw a doctor his entire life before he died in 2013.

Top court set to hear case involving crotch-grabbing nun’s sexual intent

An Indigenous man who was denied compensation takes his case to Canada’s top court this week.

‘Thought I was dead for sure’: Worker recalls escape from Irving Oil explosion

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Most Read